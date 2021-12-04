Save 35% on this 3-in-1 night light and wireless charging stand

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Chances are, you're in the throes of holiday shopping right now, which means there's also a chance you have someone on your list that you have no idea what to get. Maybe they already have everything, or maybe they're just downright difficult to shop for. So, what are you supposed to get them when you have no ideas? The answer: The 3-in1 Night Light, Wireless Charger, and Smartphone Stand, now for 20% off during this Cyber Monday sale.

This sophisticated 3-in-1 dream machine is perfect for anyone who has a smartphone (which is pretty much everyone these days). The phone stand function has a 180-degree adjustable handle that allows you to lean your phone against it from almost anywhere at a convenient angle to view photos, shows, or movies. While it's positioned, the Qi wireless charger will detect your device and begin wirelessly, and safely, charging it. Not to mention, it features a luxurious design, and the LED semi-circle light on the handle has three brightness levels that add a modern look to any home.

Wireless chargers were the first step that was made into the future of device charging. Now, the next step is to do it in style. This 3-in-1 stand is a sleek lifestyle product that will have anyone on your list in awe when they open it. It gets the job done quickly and cordlessly, and not to mention, keeps your charging port fresh and unbothered from jamming standard chargers into it.

With this wireless charger's looks, functionality, and ability to declutter any bedside table, it's the perfect gift this holiday season, or maybe the perfect thing to treat yourself with after this long year.

Normally, the 3-in-1 Night Light, Wireless Charger, and Smartphone Stand costs $27.99, but you can use Cyber Monday coupon code CMSAVE20 at checkout for an additional 20% off, bringing the total for this must-have stocking stuffer to just $22.39.