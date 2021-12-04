There's a treasure trove of awesome pixel art to be found on unomoralez :: supernature!. Uno Maralez makes pixel art reminiscent of vintage Mac Paint art, as well as moving image loops that are a blast to look through. I'd love to own a zine or book of this artwork. The retro feel to the design of the Uno Moralez website is awesome, but you can also check out even more of their work on instagram.
Unomoralez makes outstanding Pixel Art
