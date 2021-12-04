Use this Cyber Week coupon to save over $80 on these dog DNA and allergy test kits

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Earning a dog's affection is the easy part. All it takes for our four-legged best friends to love us unconditionally is to be kind, to provide food, and give them shelter. They're forgiving. They're loyal. They're always waiting to greet us at the door after a long day of work. But to return the favor for all of a dog's love, an intimate knowledge of a dog's true genetic makeup and profile of allergens is the right way to go.

The DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test and Allergy Test My Pet Kid Bundle, currently on sale for $96 with Cyber Monday coupon CMSAVE20, give you the knowledge to properly feed, monitor, and care for your pup at a higher level than most pet owners have had available throughout history.

The DNA kit involves a simple cheek swab that will help you understand your dog more than ever before. After swabbing your dog's cheek, you mail in the DNA sample, and in two weeks or less the answers will come in the form of detailed reports on your dog's personality traits, breed mix, DNA composition, predisposition to disease, and more.

Your return package includes a custom photo certificate of the breeds found in your dog's specific composition, a percentage breakdown of your dog's unique DNA, and a report on the dominant breeds, potential personality traits, and health factors. If you want a specific percentage breakdown of your dog's DNA, you can email contact@dnamydog.com with your customer ID.

While there are a wide variety of doggie DNA tests, this one has been honored by the GHP Biotechnology Awards 2020 as leaders in ethical canine genetic testing.

Beyond monitoring your dog for long-term health issues, a thorough understanding of their allergy sensitivities can vastly improve day-to-day choices for your pooch. Dogs can suffer from itchy skin, upset stomachs, and more due to food and environmental sensitivities, often unbeknownst to owners until it results in an expensive (and ultimately unnecessary) vet trip.

This affordable allergy test measures roughly 100 of the most common allergens for dogs and is done by measuring the proteins found in your dog's cheek swab sample. Besides common household and environmental factors, you'll learn which foods to avoid (and which are safest) in your dog's diet.

Taking the time to learn more about your dog now might not only save money in the long run, but could help add wonderful, healthy years to your puppy's life. The DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test & Allergy Test My Pet Kit Bundle provides all the knowledge you need to do so for $96 with code CMSAVE20.