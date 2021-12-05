A collection of Laurie Anderson videos from the 80s-90s

On Ubuweb, you can watch this hour-long collection of videos and music videos featuring the amazing artist and musician Laurie Anderson. I could watch her perform and talk about things all day. Anderson's originality and inventiveness is apparent in literally everything she does. What a woman!
From Ubuweb:
- Beautiful Red Dress (1990)
- Language Is A Virus (1986)
- Sharkey's Day (1984)
- O Superman (1981)
- Personal Service Announcements (1990)
- Excerpts from:
- Empty Places, What You Mean We? (1986) Home of the Brave (1986)
- Alive from Off Cener
- The Eleventh Hour (1989)
- Headknock (1981)
- Tour of Laurie's Home
- Strange Angels