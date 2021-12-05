Angel has come down to earth to tell us that we shouldn't be afraid. She has some other things to say too, but I'm not quite sure what those things are. Angel also knows how to do a charming little dance. I'm thrilled and relieved to know that this is what I have to look forward to one day when I get to heaven.
Angel says "do not be afraid
