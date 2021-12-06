Accusing them of laziness and stealing, a CEO conducts a 900 person round of holiday layoffs right after closing a huge fundraising round

Laying people off is a horrible experience, that said I am pretty sure being laid off is far worse. Letting people over the holidays is a dick move.

Better.com CEO Vishal Garg evidently took the lowest road.

CNN Business:

"If you're on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off," Garg said on the call, a recording of which was viewed by CNN Business. "Your employment here is terminated effective immediately."

He then said employees could expect an email from HR detailing benefits and severance.



…

Garg cited market efficiency, performance and productivity as the reason behind the firings. Fortune later reported Garg accused the employees of "stealing" from their colleagues and customers by being unproductive and only working two hours a day.



"This is the second time in my career I'm doing this and I do not want to do this. The last time I did it, I cried," Garg said on the call, which remained short and emotionless.



Among those fired were the diversity, equity and inclusion recruiting team.