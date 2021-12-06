Anthony Bourdain on the Burroughs and Bowles trail to Morocco

In the 1950s, the original Beats—William Burroughs, Jack Kerouac, and Allen Ginsberg—made their way to Morocco. Writer Paul Bowles was already there, and never really left. Read his Sheltering Sky to see it through his eyes. Tangier is where Burroughs penned most of Naked Lunch, captivated by the "interzone" (international zone) where nothing was true, and everything was permitted. A decade later, inspired by Burroughs, Brian Jones of the Rolling Stones arrived, seeking out (and recording) the Master Musicians of Jajouka in the foothills of the Rig Mountains.

In 2013, Anthony Bourdain visited Tangier to see what's changed, and what hasn't. Listen below:

"Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" (CNN)