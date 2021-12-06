Bomb squad called to hospital after patient reports WWII mortar lodged in his rectum

A bomb squad was dispatched to the UK's Gloucestershire Royal Hospital last week after a patient reported a World War II mortar stuck in his rectum. (Rectum? Nearly killed him! And lots of other people too!) Physicians apparently removed the shell before the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team arrived.

"We can confirm that the police and Explosive Ordnance Disposal team (EOD) attended Gloucestershire Royal Hospital yesterday," the Ministry of Defence reported.

"As with any incident involving munitions, the relevant safety protocols were followed to ensure that there was no risk to patients, staff or visitors at any time."

(The Scotsman)