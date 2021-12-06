Everyone who works in New York City now required to be vaccinated against COVID-19

NYC mayor Bill De Blasio announced that everyone who works in the city must be vaccinated against COVID-19. The new mandate kicks in on December 27. Public sector employees were already required to be vaccinated.

"The more universal they are, the more likely employees will say okay, it's time. I'm going to do this. Because you can't jump from one industry to another or one company to another. It's something that needs to be universal to protect all of us," De Blasio said.

From CNN:

Children, ages 5 – 11 in New York will now also be required to show proof of at least one shot before being allowed access to indoor dining, fitness or entertainment, the mayor announced. Adults will now be required to show proof of two vaccinations for those areas.