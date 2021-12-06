Want some more words from the other English language? Ryo Ota's Fakelish has them all. Unlike Thomas Dimson's English word generator, it doesn't use AI, preferring more mundrial generative techniques. But Ota's results strike me as amusingly ligical, even babrilly, even if its use of grammars instead of neural networks seems vestrial these days.
Schyperant
Imposillack
Tioughters
Schgruids
Mundrial
Unkalphast
Mireock
Babrilly
Formalated
Gimbrawer
Trident
Compler
Ligical
Deprene
Ocoarriete
Raxalluffic
Pecties
Daeorhons
Herbalve