Kentucky congressman posts dumb holiday photo of his family showing off their big guns, just days after the Michigan high school shooting

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky) posted this dumb holiday photo to Twitter just a few days after the school shooting in Michigan in which a teenager killed four students using a gun purchased for him by his parents who are also being prosecuted for allegedly allowing it to happen.

"Merry Christmas!" Massie tweeted. "Ps. Santa, please bring ammo."

Whan an insensitive asshole.

From NPR:

One of the most-liked responses made light of the image, stating, "Oh look, it's Y'all Qaeda" — a reference to the radical extremist group Al Qaeda's penchant for posing with rifles.

Some of the criticism came from within Massie's own party.

"I'm pro second amendment, but this isn't supporting right to keep and bear arms, this is a gun fetish," Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., who is an an Iraq War veteran, wrote in response to Massie's message.

Fred Guttenberg, a gun-control advocate whose daughter was killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Florida, also replied.

He stated, "since we are sharing family photos, here are mine. One is the last photo that I ever took of Jaime, the other is where she is buried because of the Parkland school shooting. The Michigan school shooter and his family used to take photos like yours as well."