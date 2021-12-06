Listen to Quark Pair's self-released synth music cassette from 1988

Mark Frauenfelder

According to Utravillage ("A guide to underground ambient, minimal, progressive electronic, and new age releases from approximately 1975 to 1995, covering primarily vinyl and cassette releases from the U.S. scene.") Quark Pair was a "precocious duo of Gen X teenagers who met at Stuyvesant high school in New York." They made 500 copies of Relativity, and sold them at new age stores and Bleecker Bob's in New York. Someone recently uploaded the album to YouTube for your enjoyment.

