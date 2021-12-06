Massive snowstorm hits in Hawaii

On Friday, the National Weather Service issued a blizzard for the Big Island Summits, which include Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea. The latter reaches 4,207.3 m above sea level, making it both the highest peak in Hawaii and a site of occasional snowfall ("pretty much every year," according to a meteorologist).

There is an expected 12 inches or more of snow with winds over 100 mph.

Snow is common at the highest elevations of the Big Island, and the Weather Service issues winter storm and blizzard warnings for higher elevations due to the presence of scientists who work there studying space, the atmosphere and other fields, per Axios' Andrew Freedman.

But such warnings are rare, however, and indicate the presence of a significant storm that is likely ruining the vacation plans of many travelers at sea level, where heavy rain is likely.