San Francisco delays cannabis tax so that dispensaries can compete with illegal dealers

The city of San Francisco has put forth efforts to remove the 1-5% tax on cannabis that was approved in 2018. The ordinance addresses the idea that black market dealers are offering unbeatable prices to San Franciscans and the dispensaries are struggling to compete— despite the fact that cannabis grows on trees (well, plants).

Last week the San Francisco Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance to suspend the Cannabis Business Tax for the 2021 and 2022 tax years.

London Breed's office told NPR that the San Francisco mayor intended to sign the ordinance once it passes the Board of Supervisors. One such supervisor is Rafael Mandelman, who voiced support for the tax suspension in a tweet.