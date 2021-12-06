Someone made a Nativity Scene from surgical masks

COVID-19 is truly our Christmas present. Now stop turning away refugees and forcing them to give birth to babies in stables. And get vaccinated while you're at it so I never have to see a mask like this again.
Image: Public Domain via PixaBay
COVID-19 is truly our Christmas present. Now stop turning away refugees and forcing them to give birth to babies in stables. And get vaccinated while you're at it so I never have to see a mask like this again.
Image: Public Domain via PixaBay
NYC mayor Bill De Blasio announced that everyone who works in the city must be vaccinated against COVID-19. The new mandate kicks in on December 27. Public sector employees were already required to be vaccinated. "The more universal they are, the more likely employees will say okay, it's time. I'm going to do this. Because… READ THE REST
In Germany, euthanasia is legal. However, the Verein Sterbehilfe (Euthanasia Association) won't help you die unless you're vaccinated against COVID-19. Sounds weird but makes sense. From a translation of their official statement: Euthanasia and the preparatory examination of the voluntary responsibility of our members willing to die require human closeness. Human closeness, however, is a prerequisite… READ THE REST
Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks to a morning news program about what we do and don't know about the new Omicron variant of COVID-19. While we don't know much, and we need to give doctors and scientists time to analyze Omicron, it is extremely likely that our current set of vaccines will dull whatever impact it… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Have you ever been interested in learning more about a career in photography? Nowadays, with most brands relying heavily on digital marketing, learning professional photography skills can increase your chances in… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Having a clean, uncluttered desk can do wonders for your peace of mind. But, it's rarely convenient and feasible to have a central location to keep the magazines, pens, pencils, newspapers,… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. LED lighting has changed the way we light the world around us. These small diodes are incredibly energy efficient and able to last years without having to be replaced. However, efficiency… READ THE REST