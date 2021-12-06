This monster head from an imaginary cigarette warning video would make an awesome mask. It has some pretty hardcore warts, but Its grotesque mouth is my favorite part. This disheveled creature kind of looks like it has a fancy frosting pattern around its lips. Maybe this head should also be the design for my next birthday cake.
The face in this pretend "cigarette warning" video would make a great fancy dress party mask
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- masks
Someone made a Nativity Scene from surgical masks
COVID-19 is truly our Christmas present. Now stop turning away refugees and forcing them to give birth to babies in stables. And get vaccinated while you're at it so I never have to see a mask like this again. Image: Public Domain via PixaBay READ THE REST
Startling video shows Nebraska anti-masker purposefully coughing on grocery store shoppers and calling them "sheep"
This video of a Nebraska woman intentionally coughing on fellow grocery store shoppers is circulating on various social media sites. "A shopper and her daughter say were accosted by another shopper Friday evening for wearing a mask inside the Super Saver on 27th and Pine Lake in Lincoln." Via ABC 8 Nebraska News READ THE REST
Texas schools using dress codes to circumvent governor's mask ban
NBC News reports that several school districts in Texas, banned by Gov. Greg Abbott from mandating masks to fight the increase in Covid-19 cases, are simply adding masks to their standard dress codes to circumvent the prohibition. The vote was 5-1 to alter the dress code in the district, which will welcome back students on… READ THE REST
Throw away your measuring tape for this advanced laser tool, 20% off this Cyber Week
Whether you're a professional builder or a well-equipped dad, nothing beats good old measuring tape. But as we're about to enter 2022, perhaps there's a more efficient tool to carry around, negating the need for not only measuring tape but that entire toolbox you've been lugging around all these years. Whether you're measuring a space… READ THE REST
For just $6 with a Cyber Week coupon, you can become a pro photographer
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Have you ever been interested in learning more about a career in photography? Nowadays, with most brands relying heavily on digital marketing, learning professional photography skills can increase your chances in… READ THE REST
Get a whimsical, clutter-clearing "desktop dumpster" that's ready for anything you want to throw in them
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Having a clean, uncluttered desk can do wonders for your peace of mind. But, it's rarely convenient and feasible to have a central location to keep the magazines, pens, pencils, newspapers,… READ THE REST