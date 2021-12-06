Theranos' Elizabeth Holmes hands over creepy to-do list better suited for a robot

When Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes took the stand last week (on trial "for 11 counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud"), she submitted four hand-written pages of notes that included a breathless to-do list more suitable for robots than humans. The back-to-back rigid routine items, which start her motor at 4am, don't give her one minute of downtime.

Scribbled on stationary from Raffles, Singapore's historical luxury hotel, her daily drill, in part, looked like this:

"4:00 A.M. rise & thank God most things are not logical."

"4:00 – 4:15 – wash face, change."

"4:15 – 4:45 – meditate, clear mind."

"4:15 – 5:20 – work out."

"5:20 – 6:20 – change, shower, shave, perfect."

"6:20 – 6:30 – pray"

"6:30 – 6:45 – bfast (bannana [sic], whey)"

"6:45 – drive to [Theranos]"

Also included in the notes were her mechanical rules for personal behavior:

"I do everything I say – word for word."

"I am never a minute late."

"I show no excitement … calm, direct, pointed, non-emotive."

"I call bullshit immediately."

"My hands are always in my pockets or gesturing."

"I speak rarely. When I do — CRISP and CONCISE."

Via The Verge