This YouTube channel investigates weird, bogus, and creepy food videos

Food scientist Ann Reardon debunks viral food videos, including content farm click-bait food videos that have misleading thumbnail images, impossible-to-recreate recipes, and narration about murder and child abuse.

She starts the latest episode by trying to replicate a method to toast a marshmallow in a waffle iron but ends up with a hard-to-clean, sticky mess.

She then looks at a Vietnamese clickfarm that cranks out tons of cake decorating videos with thumbnails that look like this:

but don't have content that doesn't match the thumbnails. The narration of the decorating videos is also really weird — including stories about serial killers and child abusers. It seems like they were generated by AI.