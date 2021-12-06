A small dog named Dash is fascinated with a mountain lion who comes right up to a glass door. Dash even manages a few tail wags, although with hesitance. Meanwhile, Dash's human is audibly nervous, breathing heavily as she repeatedly calls out her dog's name and tells him to "get back" and "get away." The fearless pup refuses to do as he's told, however, never taking his eyes off the big cat. He fearlessly stares the big guy down until, finally, the mountain lion is the one who backs off.
Watch a fearless pup win a stare-down contest with a big mountain lion
