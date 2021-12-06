Watch: CEO of Better.com fires 900 employees over a Zoom meeting

"If you are on this call, you are part of the unlucky group being laid off," said Better.com CEO Vishal Garg to 900 employees over a Zoom call on Friday. "Your employment here is terminated, effective immediately." Garg prefaced the bad news by telling the sacked employees that he cried the last time he had to lay off staff. As one YouTube commenter noted: "wow that makes the people who got fired feel so much better. They can really feel good in their struggles knowing that at least the CEO 'felt' bad."

Better is a home mortgage lender. Garg, who founded better in 2014, is a billionaire who got a bonus of $25 million from Better.com in 2020.

Garg sounds like a swell guy. From an August 2021 Daily Beast article: