Watch this New Musical Express winners show from 1964 with The Beatles, The Stones, the Hollies and more

1964 was a good year for British music, as seen in the 1964 New Musical Express Poll Winners Show. It opens with The Hollies (before they became great), followed by Rolling Stones (Brian Jones kills it on harmonica, Mick Jagger shows of his maracas-shaking skills, The Swinging Blue Jeans (alt-mop toppers), The Searchers (lively!), The Dreamers (look how high bespectacled Freddie can jump!), Brian Poole & The Tremeloes (who?), the Manfreds (great keyboards), Jet Harris (never heard of 'em), Kathy KIrby (ditto), The Dakotas (ho hum), The Merseybeats ("I coulda been a contender"), Big Dee Irvin (novelty song), Joe Brown and The Bruvvers (novelty song), Gerry & The Pacemakers (Gerry wore his high guitar too high to be taken seriously), and The Beatles (BBS commenters can save time by linking to this).