White supremacists marched in DC to "reclaim America," then got stranded in the cold

A white supremacist group stomped through Washington DC on Saturday to show their "unified capability to organize, to show our strength." And then the "organized" bigots found themselves stranded for hours in the cold night after forgetting to book transportation to get home.

The group of more than 100 nationalists booked only one U-Haul truck, according to Insider. This forced many of the poor planners, dressed in a uniform of blue jackets, khaki pants, and brown boots, to stand out in 45-degree weather for up to three hours waiting for their turn.

The group who now call themselves Patriot Front is the same tribe responsible for the Charlottesville murder at the Unite the Right rally in 2017. At the time they called themselves Vanguard America.

From Insider:

Cassie Miller with the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks hate groups, told 6abc that Patriot Front is arguably "the leading white supremacist group in the country," with 42 chapters across the United States. The group is known for staging "flash" protests and torch demonstrations. According to The Anti-Defamation League, Patriot Front members believe that their ancestors conquered America and bequeathed it. The group espouses "racism, anti-Semitism, and intolerance under the guise of preserving the ethnic and cultural origins of their European ancestors," the organization said.

Members of the white nationalist group Patriot Front are loading themselves into a U-Haul—one of several trips—following a march in downtown DC (shot by @ZTPetrizzo) pic.twitter.com/5nOmIv5pnA — Blake Montgomery (@blakersdozen) December 5, 2021