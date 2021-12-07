Chris Cuomo "steps away" from his SiriusXM show

First, CNN suspended Chris Cuomo after evidence surfaced that he'd violated journalism ethics by advising his older brother, ex-New York Governor Mario Cuomo, on how to respond to sexual harassment allegations. Days later, an anonymous person accused the younger Cuomo of sexual assault some years ago, and CNN promptly fired him. Today, Cuomo announced he was ending his SiriusXM radio program, citing concerns that the unwanted attention was stressful to his family.

From NPR:

"While I have a thick skin, I also have a family, for whom the past week has been extraordinarily difficult," Cuomo said in a Twitter post Monday. He said he's stepping back to "focus on what comes next."

After the announcement, SiriusXM said that Cuomo's "Let's Get After It" will no longer air and thanked him for his work. The show began in 2018.