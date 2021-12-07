Jim Henson Company is selling Labyrinth-themed NFTs

According to a press release , the Jim Henson Company is launching its first foray into non-fungible tokens with some new Labyrinth 3D artwork, in partnership with the digital collectibles platform VeVe.

In the initial drop, fans will be able to purchase 3D digital collectibles inspired by the film exclusively through the VeVe app, available to download on the App Store and Google Play. "After 35 years, Jim Henson's Labyrinth is still beloved and respected as one of the unique and groundbreaking films of its era. It's a perfect tribute to have fans of this innovative production celebrate Labyrinth's anniversary with this incredible line of must-have NFT collectibles. Partnering with VeVe for The Jim Henson Company's first-ever NFT release allows our dedicated and ever-growing fanbase to connect with the film's cast of characters in an entirely new and engaging product landscape," said Melissa Segal, who oversees consumer products for The Jim Henson Company.

VeVe's AR platform apparently lets fans, "showcase their digital collections in the app's virtual showrooms as epic 3D dioramas, as well as virtually visit, comment on and like showrooms from other collectors." It runs on the same protocol as the cryptocurrency Ethereum, which the company claims will result in, "a 99.9% reduction in environmental footprint."

Sure, okay. Maybe they'll make a Ludo NFT to protect your loot, too?

Best case scenario, perhaps one of these NFTs will remind you of the babe.

The Jim Henson Company Partners With VeVe To Offer First-Ever NFT Digital Collectibles Based On Hit Film Labyrinth [PR Newswire]