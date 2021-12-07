Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit becomes the 20th horse to die at Santa Anita this year

Santa Anita racetrack sounds like the very last place I would want to visit were I a horse.
CBS:
The Kentucky Derby winner is the 20th horse to die at Santa Anita just this year, according to CBS Los Angeles. Between December of 2018 and January of 2020, 42 horses died on the track at Santa Anita.
I do not know what it is about Santa Anita, but I am guessing it isn't the weather.
CNN:
Medina Spirit collapsed near the finish line just as he was completing a workout and died immediately, the CHRB told CNN.
"Following the completion of a routine morning workout, Medina Spirit collapsed on the track at Santa Anita Park and died suddenly of a probable cardiac event according to the on site veterinary team who attended to him," Santa Anita Park said in a statement.
The news was also confirmed by its Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, who said the 3-year-old champion colt died from a "heart attack" following a workout, but the racing board will not determine cause of death until a necropsy and toxicology tests are complete. The examination and tests will be conducted at the University of California, Davis.