Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit becomes the 20th horse to die at Santa Anita this year

Santa Anita racetrack sounds like the very last place I would want to visit were I a horse.

CBS:

The Kentucky Derby winner is the 20th horse to die at Santa Anita just this year, according to CBS Los Angeles. Between December of 2018 and January of 2020, 42 horses died on the track at Santa Anita.

I do not know what it is about Santa Anita, but I am guessing it isn't the weather.

CNN: