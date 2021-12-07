My Beautiful Broken Brain is an eye-opening look into the life of a woman who suffered a hemorrhagic stroke

I watched My Beautiful Broken Brain on Netflix the other day, and haven't stopped thinking about this incredible film since. This 2014 documentary revolves around the life of Lotje Sodderland, an intelligent, vibrant, and creative young woman whose world was changed in an instant when she suffered a stroke at age 34.

Sodderland initiated the production of this film herself when she began making videos about her struggles post-stroke. She began filming herself in the hospital and ended up co-producing the film with Sophie Robinson. David Lynch became an executive producer on this film after Sodderland reached out to him, comparing her altered reality to the feeling of his films. My Beautiful Broken Brain was deeply moving, and fascinating from start to finish.