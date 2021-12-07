Never break or lose a charger again: this device is the pinnacle of wireless charging

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Anybody who's owned a phone charger, or any other charger with a small cord for headphones or a similar device, knows how quickly they can wear down. Not only that, but they're easy to lose track of. With more and more devices coming out every day, we're over-saturated with chargers—gone are the days where everything was connected with wires. Now you need to charge everything, but how can you keep track of all of that without eventually going crazy?

The OMNIA Q5 5-in-1 Wireless Charging Station is the solution for your multi-charging needs. The Omnia solves the problems of other chargers by eliminating the aspects that traditionally lead to common issues. It's basically a pad that charges Apple devices, with a spot for an iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, and the Apple Pencil, and it's able to charge every single one of them at the same time without cables. Simply place the device in its spot on the pad and it will start charging. It even works for Android devices, as well as any earbuds that are compatible with wireless charging. Doesn't it sound like Sci-Fi? Not only will you have a centralized location for all of your devices, but you'll never have to worry about the fraying of wires or losing the charger that goes with a specific one of them. Plus, you can stand your iPad or phone up on the charger, so that it's charging while you're working with it.

This idea was funded through Kickstarter because people thought the concept was incredible, and now that it's delivered the reviews are saying the same thing. It seems to be the logical conclusion of all charging devices. You can get the OMNIA Q5 5-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $100, and never buy another charger again. Doesn't that sound nice?