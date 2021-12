In 1977, Barbara Walters asked Dolly Parton about being a hillbilly, whether her body developed early, if her breasts are real, whether she knows that people think of her as a "joke," and other subtly insulting questions. Dolly's responses are—unsurprisingly—smart, classy, and perfect.

"All these years people have thought that the joke is on me, but it's actually been on the public," Parton says. "I know exactly what I'm doing."