In this time-lapse footage, an Apple left in water for 200 days slowly decays. At first, it seems like things will be more elegant and picturesque than usual. But life always finds a way to make the most of death.
Apple left in water for 200 days
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- apples
- decay
- time-lapse
- water
As Lake Tahoe dries up, it leaves a smelly, muddy mess
The ongoing drought in the west sees Lake Tahoe approaching its 'low' mark, water service to 1000s may be impacted, and the shores of the lake stink. SF Gate: Trash that had sunk in Tahoe's waters is now exposed to the sunlight: a cigarette lighter, a seat cushion, a champagne bottle. It is a dystopian… READ THE REST
People in California are turning to Tatooine-style moisture farming
From ABC News: The machine Ted Bowman helped design can make water out of the air, and in parched California, some homeowners are already buying the pricey devices. The air-to-water systems work like air conditioners by using coils to chill air, then collect water drops in a basin. […] The technology works especially well in… READ THE REST
Watch: Coca-Cola lost $4 billion after this simple act by soccer's Cristiano Ronaldo
Coca-Cola lost $4 billion dollars after Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo snubbed the sugary drink for water in front of the press. The simple act of sliding two Coke bottles out of his line of sight, choosing water instead, happened yesterday before a Portugal vs Hungary match. Coca-Cola, whose stock plummeted 1.6% after Ronaldo chose… READ THE REST
Safety browse thousands of documentaries with 87% off this secure streaming platform
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Collectively, we spend 6 billion hours per month watching Netflix. True, the streaming giant has some hits, but there's somewhere else to turn when you're in the mood for a stellar… READ THE REST
Learn how to successfully launch your online store for just $35
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. With people feeling stranded inside their own homes during much of last year, one of the easiest ways to take things off their minds was by picking up a new hobby.… READ THE REST
Never break or lose a charger again: this device is the pinnacle of wireless charging
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Anybody who's owned a phone charger, or any other charger with a small cord for headphones or a similar device, knows how quickly they can wear down. Not only that, but… READ THE REST