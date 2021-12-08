CEO of Better apologizes to his remaining employees for insulting their outgoing colleagues on the way out the door

Jason Weisberger
Better.com

The CEO of a company named "Better," Vishal Garg, has apologized to the wrong people for the wrong thing, but he is trying.

This is from his posted apology:

I want to apologize for the way I handled the layoffs last week.


I failed to show the appropriate amount of respect and appreciation for the individuals who were
affected and for their contributions to Better.

I own the decision to do the layoffs, but in communicating it I blundered the execution. In doing
so, I embarrassed you.

Last week Garg called the outgoing 900 people who were laid off thieves and liars. Someone shared a video of Garg's call, and now I guess the remaining Better staff are less than thrilled to work for him.