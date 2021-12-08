Cop suspended for 1 day after assaulting suspect with warrant papers

A Cleveland Detective was given the day off—yes, a single day's suspension—after he was filmed rubbing an arrest warrant in a suspect's face when he asked to see it.

Detective Donald Kopchak was serving on an ATF task force when he was investigating [the suspect]. Detective Kopchak … claimed his case was dismissed and that he could come to the police station and pick up his property. However, this was all a lie and Detective Kopchak was really trying to apprehend [the suspect] on his federal warrant. [the suspect] then showed up to the police station and was taken into custody by officers. After the struggle, Detective Kopchak rubbed [the] arrest warrant in his face.

It happens about 2:40 in the video embedded here. Note a few moments later when the detective quietly asks nearby officers if their bodycams are on.

Is there a specific term for for how police escalate detentions like this to provoke suspects and increase the likelihood of a violent outcome? Not so much the "tactical screaming and abuse" that garnishes arrests made in public, but as happens in this footage: the way officers swarm areund and manhandle the suspect without competently securing him, they way they get in his face and play "Simon Says" with him, the way they encourage him to lash out and never quite remove his ability to do so.

"Boiling" seems about right, as in "boiling the suspect", but it's pervasive in the U.S. that I feel it must be in the training manuals under a blandly passive subheading.