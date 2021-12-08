Dan Crenshaw describes himself as he cuts down his Qnut colleagues in comical video

Carla Sinclair

Yesterday, at an event hosted by the Texas Liberty Alliance PAC in Houston, Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R–TX) had some choice words for members of the "Freedom Caucus" — including Greene, Gosar, and Jordan — calling them "performance artists" and saying we have "grifters in our midst" … who are "in the conservative movement," who tell "lie after lie." Of course, nobody takes the carnival stage as loudly as Crenshaw himself. Check out his self-aggrandizing sizzle reel:

His schpiel without the sizzle:

Thanks MeidasTouch!