Firefox plug-in to make Wikipedia nicer

Modern for Wikipedia is a browser extension that makes Wikipedia look nicer and gives it a more user-friendly interface. The basic typography and layout is subtly fancied-up a bit, but now there are various themes to apply, and more powerful history, search and discovery features. Editing is vastly improved, too.

Once installed, Modern will simply apply the new look and features to existing Wikipedia article pages, without you having to do anything.

All current features on Wikipedia are supported, this extension simply builds upon the existing interface to offer many improvements, including: