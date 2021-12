"When they say you have too many strings …" as bassist Charles Berthoud quips in the title of this YouTube video, then "it's time for a one-string bass solo!" And with lightning-speed fingers racing all over the fretboard, mimicking a low-pitched, fully-stringed rock guitar played by the best of them, it's nothing short of a stunning performance.

For more, check out another of Berthoud's videos, in which he plays his bass like a an incredible banjo player:

Via Laughing Squid