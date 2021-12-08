Lin Wood is mad at Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Empty Gee, Michael Flynn, and QAnon leaders are calling for bloodshed

The QAnon snake is eating its own tail. Alpha Trumpanzees are at each other's throats, with attorney Lin Wood recently denouncing far-right loons such as Michael Flynn, Tucker Carlson, and Empty Gee as deep state operatives. The rift between Wood and Flynn has left mid-level QAnon propagandists in a panic as the cult threatens to break into warring factions. Their solution, they say, is to stop fighting with each other, and focus on literally slaughtering their shared enemy: everyone who rejects the tenets of the emerging fascist theocracy.

Lin Wood calls out the "real Deep State media" – Tucker Carlson, Dan Bongino, Sean Hannity, Charlie Kirk, and "the guy with the fake accent Sebastian Gorka." He says he has "severed my relationship with General Flynn," and "they're all in it together." pic.twitter.com/hTFiGs6C5f

From The Bulwark:

Romana Didulo, who called herself the QAnon "Queen of Canada," called on her 70,000 Telegram followers on November 21 to murder healthcare workers, writing, "Shoot to kill anyone who tries to inject Children under the age of 19 years old with Coronavirus19 vaccines/ bioweapons or any other Vaccines. This order is effective immediately." She changed that to arrest two days later, but not because she doesn't want these "traitors" dead: "Please, use airports, hospitals, schools, stadiums, and other public venues to hold and detain all traitors. They will stay there until Military Tribunal is held for each one of them until the day they are executed via firing squad or hanging."

This is, of course, the heart of QAnon—mass executions—but calling on her followers to actively begin the process is not an everyday occurrence; one wonders how the self-proclaimed "Queen of Canada's" followers will respond to her arrest.