San Francisco restaurant apologizes for kicking out armed cops who made staff "uncomfortable"

On Friday, three San Francisco police officers in uniform attempted to eat at at Hilda and Jesse, a new brunch spot in the city's North Beach neighborhood. According the restaurant, employees felt "uncomfortable with the presence of their multiple weapons" so they "politely asked" the cops to leave.

"We respect the San Francisco Police Department and are grateful for the work they do," read a since-deleted post on Instagram. "We welcome them into the restaurant when they are off duty, out of uniform, and without their weapons[…] This is not a political statement, we did what we thought was best for our staff."

The restaurant has since posted an apology:

"We made a mistake and apologize for the unfortunate incident on Friday when we asked members of the San Francisco Police Department to leave our restaurant. We are grateful to all members of the force who work hard to keep us safe, especially during these challenging times."

According to SFGate, "Yelp has added a disclaimer to Hilda and Jesse's page, saying the page is being monitored by its support team, after a bombardment of negative reviews earned the restaurant a one-star rating."

