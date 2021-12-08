Somehow Tony Hawk gets better with age

Watching Tony Hawk hit a varial 540 one last time is awesome, but watching Tony Hawk do the work to land it is even better.

Coming next week on @Autograph: I've retired five signature tricks, offering them in a collection that will last forever. Here is one that I recently did for the last time: varial 540. This trick has caused me many whiplashes over 30 years but I had to see it through. @DraftKings pic.twitter.com/iK6T2vtTex — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) December 8, 2021

This is just fantastic. If this truly was his last time hitting this trick it was certainly one of his best.