Somehow Tony Hawk gets better with age

Watching Tony Hawk hit a varial 540 one last time is awesome, but watching Tony Hawk do the work to land it is even better.
This is just fantastic. If this truly was his last time hitting this trick it was certainly one of his best.
In Tennessee, this goat got into the Christmas spirit by enjoying some whipped cream in a Starbucks cup, December 4. Surrounded by a Christmas tree and wearing festive apparel, MaDolly the goat can be seen licking at sprinkles and foam on the top of the cup in footage captured by her owner. MaDolly is one… READ THE REST
The "100% goats" claim is misleading in this case, but I'm willing to forgive that oversight. Also, watch it with the sound on. READ THE REST
A goat in Telwara, Bihar, India was caught on camera walking a full 10 meters on his hind legs. AND SO IT BEGINS! According to the New York Post, who says the 24-second clip came from Triangle News, the bipedal beast was trained by locals to mimic their movements. Maybe that's true. Or maybe this… READ THE REST
