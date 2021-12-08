These accessories bring the coffee shop right to your kitchen

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

There's something incredibly appealing about walking into your favorite coffee shop for a delicious cup of joe on your way to work or before a morning of errand-running. But if you look back at how much cash you're spending each week on these caffeinated goodies, the appeal can quickly turn into disappointment.

Just because you don't want to spend all your money on lattes doesn't mean you shouldn't enjoy them. That's why implementing the Lafeeca espresso machine and milk frother steam wand into your daily routine can be one of the best things you can do for yourself and your wallet. Especially given that it's currently 20% off, making its price tag read $143.99.

Even if you don't consider yourself a coffee connoisseur, operating a high-quality machine like this one is quite easy. That's because it comes with an array of great features that ensure your coffee comes out perfect and delicious each time you use it — like its die-cast boiler system, capable of warming up water in just 60 seconds to give you endless shots of espresso with ease. The machine also boasts an impressive 19-cast pressure pump, giving your espresso shots a perfectly balanced flavor and a layer of crema that would put professional baristas to shame.

Ideal for everyday use, the highly-rated Lafeeca espresso machine can hold 1.2 liters of water in its detachable water tank, enough for five cups each time you brew. It also features single and double shot filters that are ESE pod compatible, a thermometer that's easy to read, and high-pressure frothing that gives your lattes and cappuccinos the perfect layer of foam. Plus, the machine is quite easy on the eyes, boasting a cool, retro design, adding a little flair to any kitchen countertop.

Just in time for the holidays, the Lafeeca Espresso Machine with Milk Frother Steam Wand is 20% off, making it just $143.99.