So, Disney has again shown us the exact same stuff about their retcon'd hero Boba Fett. It seems the series will be one third Godfather movie, one-third western and one-third recut scenery and desert biome footage.

Boba says even less than in prior installments in this trailer — perhaps Disney can pay less if they use less speech? These things are almost all. the same recycled content. I am interested to see how many hours of critical trailer analysis the YouTubers can do.