Back in 2017, the Estonian government approved a law that would allow delivery robots to use pedestrian walkways. On a typical, unencumbered day, they zip around the sidewalks at about 3.7 miles per hour.

Unfortunately, no one accounted for the impacts of a heavy snowfall in the Estonian capital of Tallinn:

The morning in the Estonian capital began with a traffic jam of… robot couriers! Because of the snowfall, they stalled and could not move. Innovation doesn't seem to work in winter… pic.twitter.com/z6KHaWRGSK — Deleuze (@Kukicat7) December 2, 2021

If only they had sent out the Lumebot automated snowplow to clear the way!