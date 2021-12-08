Video emerges of Prime Minister's staff joking about their illegal Covid christmas party at Downing Street

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is still claiming that there was no Christmas party at Downing Street last year, despite video emerging of his staff workshopping how to spin it if anyone found out about it, which they have. Given that such parties were illegal due to the Covid pandemic, it isn't going well for the womble-in-chief.
