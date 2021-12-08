Watch John Lennon angrily argue with war reporter Gloria Emerson

In the 1969 clip above, New York Times war reporter Gloria Emerson interviews John Lennon and Yoko Ono about their anti-war efforts. During the conversation, Emerson suggests that the couple's efforts might be more about marketing their music than campaigning for peace and tells Lennon that "you've made yourself ridiculous."

Years later when asked about the infamous interview, she said: " If he really wanted to stop the war in Vietnam, all he had to do was tell the U.S. Army he wanted to go there to entertain the troops. Many entertainers did. And it would have thrown the army into the most extraordinary panic. I think he could have stopped the war if he had gone."