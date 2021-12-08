Watch: Matt Gaetz says he will "take power" after 2022 election

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R–FL) has big plans. He and his corrupt cronies, including sidekick Marjorie Taylor Greene, are "going to take power after this next election."

"We are going to take power after this next election and when we do, it's not going to be the days of Paul Ryan and Trey Gowdy and no real oversight and no real subpoenas," he said at a new conference (video below), on the topic of Capitol rioters and their jail conditions.

"It's going to be the days of Jim Jordan and Marjorie Taylor Greene and Dr. [Paul] Gosar and myself doing everything to get the answers to these questions."

The Q-fueled Gaetz, still under investigation for sex trafficking that included underage girls, was canceled by three venues and booed out of a press conferences when he and Taylor Greene tried to make a go of a bogus "America First" tour last summer. Even Newsmax wasn't interested in his flirtations when he fancied himself a "media personality." So when the Big Lie promoter says "take power," he's not kidding around.