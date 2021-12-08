Watch this mesmerizing visualization of the physics of Kung Fu

Via Abakcus:

When working on this project, Tobias Gremmler was deeply inspired by the dynamics of motion and philosophy of Kung Fu. Masters: Lee Shek Lin, Wong Yiu Kau.

Visualizing the invisible is always fascinating, and motion visualizations have been created even in pre-digital times with light, photography, costumes or paintings. Gremmler has described some of the methods that he applied in this work in his book Grids for the Dynamic Images, published 2003.