In 1981, the great singer, songwriter, and poet Tom Waits pitched for Purina dog food. Why?

"I was down on my luck," Waits was quoted as saying in Lowside of the Road: A Life of Tom Waits. "And I've always liked dogs."

Good for him for getting that green when he needed it!

Of course years later, Waits won a $2.6 million lawsuit against Frito-Lay for impersonating his voice in a radio commercial.