Captivating first-person video from a San Francisco cable car in the 1960s

David Pescovitz

San Francisco's cable cars have been an iconic sight in the city since they began operations in the late 19th century. in this lovely video above, you can take a ride on one into the past. This 1960s film clip from the wonderful Prelinger Archives has been lovingly restored by NASS. What a San Francisco treat. From NASS's YouTube channel:

Video Restoration Process:

✔ FPS boosted to 60 frames per second
✔ Image resolution boosted up to HD
✔ color remaster
✔ Improved video sharpness and brightness
✔added sound only for the ambiance
✔restoration:(stabilisation, deinterlacing, denoise, cleaned, deblur)

(Thanks, Imaginary Foundation!)