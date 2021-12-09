Man films Massachussets State Trooper asleep in his cruiser. Man is pulled over and given warning minutes later.

A motorist who filmed a Massachussets State Trooper asleep in his cruiser says he was pulled over minutes later and given a written warning for using an "electronic device"—and later called from a police number by an officer who refused to tell him his name or department. Nick Ford thinks he's being retaliated against.

State police had previously told MassLive the agency was aware of the video and had opened an Internal Affairs investigation. State police declined to comment about the accusations made by Ford citing the ongoing internal investigation. On Nov. 30, state police spokesman Dave Procopio told MassLive the trooper in the video remained on active duty. "As the internal investigation proceeds, we will assess whether we need to address his duty status," Procopio stated.

I wonder was that cop is getting paid to sleep in his cruiser every morning. The relevant .gov states salaries start at $69,542 plus "opportunities", with plenty earning six figures.