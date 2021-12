Who down with OPP? The holy Roman see is down with OPP!



The Independent:

Pope Francis, leader of the Catholic Church, has said sex outside of marriage is not the "most serious" sin.

During a question and answer session with reporters on a flight back to Italy from Greece on Monday, the Pope said: "Sins of the flesh are not the most serious."

Instead, he said that pride and hatred were "the most serious" of sins.