Ukraine responds to rising tensions with Russia with a shitpost meme on Twitter

The @Ukraine Twitter account has posted a meme joking that living next to Russia is a real headache. The move comes amid rising tensions between the two nations.

U.S. intelligence officials have assessed that Moscow has drawn up plans for a military offensive involving an estimated 175,000 troops to begin as early as next year. Recent satellite photos show a buildup in equipment, including tanks and artillery. NYT

Humor has been incorporated into wartime propaganda in the past, and these tweets illustrate that meme culture is pervasive enough to constitute a form of diplomacy. Taiwan, another small democracy that is threatened by a nearby authoritarian regime (in this case, China), replied to the tweet with their own version.