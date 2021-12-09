Washington D.C. renamed the street in front of the Saudi embassy to "Jamal Khashoggi Way"

The street in front of the Saudi Arabia embassy in Washington DC was renamed "Jamal Khashoggi Way." The DC government unanimously approved changing the name to honor the Washington Post journalist who was assassinated in 2018, allegedly under orders by Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

From NPR:

"Renaming the street in front of the Saudi embassy in honor of Khashoggi will be an important gesture in support of accountability for his brutal murder," said Sarah Leah Whitson, executive director of Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN).

Khashoggi founded the human rights organization nearly four months before he was killed.

A February U.S. intelligence report found that Saudi Arabia's crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, had approved the operation that led to Khashoggi's brutal death. The intelligence report prompted calls for penalties against the man next in line to the Saudi throne.

The crown prince has denied any role in Khashoggi's death. Officials for the Saudi embassy in Washington did not respond to requests for comment about the D.C. council's decision.